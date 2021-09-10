Don't Miss

Adam&eveDDB crafts another winner for PlayStation

Posted by: Stephen Foster in News 5 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Adam&eveDDB is back on the case for Sony PlayStation with 2021’s brand film, a gamers’ game of chess in a city laid out like a chessboard.

You expect pyrotechnics from this combo and you certainly get them but there’s a story too. Directed by Francois Rousselet for Riff Raff.

As ever, A&E delivers. The agency has bounced back from the pandemic at a high standard. Higher than ever? It may well be on track to reclaim its crown as the best agency in the world.

Anything missing? Maybe a Harvey Nichols to show its comedy credentials.

MAA creative scale: 8.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.