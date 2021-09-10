Adam&eveDDB crafts another winner for PlayStation

Adam&eveDDB is back on the case for Sony PlayStation with 2021’s brand film, a gamers’ game of chess in a city laid out like a chessboard.
You expect pyrotechnics from this combo and you certainly get them but there’s a story too. Directed by Francois Rousselet for Riff Raff.
As ever, A&E delivers. The agency has bounced back from the pandemic at a high standard. Higher than ever? It may well be on track to reclaim its crown as the best agency in the world.
Anything missing? Maybe a Harvey Nichols to show its comedy credentials.
MAA creative scale: 8.