Adam&eveDDB crafts another winner for PlayStation

Adam&eveDDB is back on the case for Sony PlayStation with 2021’s brand film, a gamers’ game of chess in a city laid out like a chessboard.

You expect pyrotechnics from this combo and you certainly get them but there’s a story too. Directed by Francois Rousselet for Riff Raff.

As ever, A&E delivers. The agency has bounced back from the pandemic at a high standard. Higher than ever? It may well be on track to reclaim its crown as the best agency in the world.

Anything missing? Maybe a Harvey Nichols to show its comedy credentials.

MAA creative scale: 8.