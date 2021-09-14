Ad Net Zero marks first anniversary with global summit, training qualification, and high profile new signatories

0 Shares Share

Advertising pays lip service to sustainability, but so far the changes are little more than tinkering at the edges. Agencies might insist on refillable water bottles on a shoot, but as soon as the director or the client asks for sparkling water, good intentions go straight out the window.

However, climate change is starting to take on a new urgency, and Ad Net Zero is here to help the ad industry play its part.

Ad Net Zero will hold a first anniversary global summit live and direct from Glasgow, at the same time as the world leaders are gathered for COP26. There is also a training qualification and a best practice guide.

AMV BBDO, Engine, Havas, McCann, MullenLowe, D&AD, E.ON, Ovo Energy, CNN, and Hearst are among the companies who have recently signed up to Ad Net Zero, bringing the total up past 70.

Sebastian Munden, EVP and general manager, Unilever UK & Ireland, who is also chair of Ad Net Zero, said: “The goal of the summit is for every advertising professional to understand the role they can play day-to-day to support the world-wide industry effort to shift to a more sustainable way of operating. Every attendee will be asked to make a commitment to changing the way they work and do everything they can to address the climate emergency.”