Don't Miss

Zac Efron & Jessica Alba in Mother’s Dubai Tourism RomCom

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 17 mins ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

For anyone who didn’t get enough of Zac Efron and Jessica Alba in the all-action first instalment of Mother’s campaign for Dubai Tourism, here’s the next film in the series. This one takes on the romantic comedy genre, helped along by beautiful people and a beautiful backdrop.

There are still four more of these to come. Even if the attractive Hollywood stars aren’t tempting you to Dubai, you can still admire the ad for its production values and swoon over the big budget that Mother got to play with.

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.