Zac Efron & Jessica Alba in Mother’s Dubai Tourism RomCom

For anyone who didn’t get enough of Zac Efron and Jessica Alba in the all-action first instalment of Mother’s campaign for Dubai Tourism, here’s the next film in the series. This one takes on the romantic comedy genre, helped along by beautiful people and a beautiful backdrop.

There are still four more of these to come. Even if the attractive Hollywood stars aren’t tempting you to Dubai, you can still admire the ad for its production values and swoon over the big budget that Mother got to play with.