Don't Miss

You & Mr Jones takes the taboo out of sweat for us all, in global Paralympics campaign for Unilever’s Sure

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 5 mins ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

The Paralympians have been well and truly removed from their pedestal this year, what with Channel 4 knocking the “super” off “superhumans” and “wonderfully ordinary” from International Paralympics via adam&eveDDB.

This “Watch me move” campaign for Unilever’s Sure, by You & Mr Jones’ MoFilm and UStudio (part of Oliver Agency), takes it a step further by putting us all on the same universally sweaty level – because not many of us meet society’s ideal version of a “mover” anyway.

Chris Barron, vice president of Beauty & Personal Care UK&I at Unilever, said: “We know that people often feel hindered because of perceptions of what makes a ‘mover’, and we want to give those people who don’t believe they meet society’s expectations the confidence to move – whoever they are and however they move.”

Good to see a big global creative campaign by “brand tech” specialist You & Mr Jones, and this stands up well despite stiff competition from 4Creative and adam&eveDDB on the Paralympics stage.

MAA creative scale: 7

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.