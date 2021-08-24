You & Mr Jones takes the taboo out of sweat for us all, in global Paralympics campaign for Unilever’s Sure

The Paralympians have been well and truly removed from their pedestal this year, what with Channel 4 knocking the “super” off “superhumans” and “wonderfully ordinary” from International Paralympics via adam&eveDDB.

This “Watch me move” campaign for Unilever’s Sure, by You & Mr Jones’ MoFilm and UStudio (part of Oliver Agency), takes it a step further by putting us all on the same universally sweaty level – because not many of us meet society’s ideal version of a “mover” anyway.

Chris Barron, vice president of Beauty & Personal Care UK&I at Unilever, said: “We know that people often feel hindered because of perceptions of what makes a ‘mover’, and we want to give those people who don’t believe they meet society’s expectations the confidence to move – whoever they are and however they move.”

Good to see a big global creative campaign by “brand tech” specialist You & Mr Jones, and this stands up well despite stiff competition from 4Creative and adam&eveDDB on the Paralympics stage.

MAA creative scale: 7