Wunderman Thompson wins Pets At Home digital

Pets At Home Group has awarded its digital business to Wunderman Thompson, which teams the WPP agency with Pets’ consumer advertising agency The&Partnership, in which WPP has a stake. The appointment follows a competitive pitch.

Pets At Home has become a substantial UK company, profiting from the rush to pet ownership in the pandemic.

Pets At Home’s Marc Sbardella says: “Wunderman Thompson demonstrated an impressive understanding of our business challenges, our customers and their pets, whilst clearly having a passion for connecting the digital experience across our entire organisation. Their integrated thinking and approach really sealed the deal for us, and we can’t wait to begin working with them on building the world’s best pet care ecosystem.”

Wunderman Thompson is now armed with A1 company Satalia which WPP bought earlier this week.