Wunderman Thompson takes Sage on the buses

Business software firm Sage – which now describes itself as the leader in “cloud business management solutions” – is celebrating small businesses coming out of the pandemic with a big new bus-side campaign from Wunderman Thompson.

WT creative director Jo Wallace says: “The past 18 months have been incredibly tough for small businesses. We wanted to help Sage to celebrate and support some inspiring real bosses who are out there smashing it, against all the odds. All the business owners featured in our creative are Sage customers and it’s great to shine a light on their business and the fact they ‘bossed’ lockdown and are now ready to take on the future.”

Sage VP UKI Marketing Kirsty Waller says: “Small businesses are the backbone of the UK economy and will power job creation and fuel the economic recovery. We want to celebrate that, give some amazing small businesses a spotlight and reflect a ten-year high in new businesses being registered with Companies House. Those small business bosses who have tirelessly adapted their business models and nimbly adhered to COVID-19 regulations deserve recognition.”

Here are some London ones.

Better than the average bus-side.

MAA creative scale: 7.