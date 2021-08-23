WPP buys A1 firm Satalia for Wunderman Thompson

0 Shares Share

WPP has bought Satalia which it describes as a “global leader in enterprise AI (artificial intelligence) and one of the UK’s fastest-growing tech companies.” Satalia clients include BT, DFS, DS Smith, PwC, Gigaclear, Tesco and Unilever.

Alongside its Alongside its custom-made AI offerings and strategy consultancy, Satalia has two products: Satalia Workforce and Satalia Delivery. Satalia Workforce automates the allocation of people to various tasks while Delivery optimises the routes and schedules of vehicle fleets every time a new order is made. The two are used by big accountancy firms and retailers.

Satalia, which employs 80 people worldwide, will become part of Wunderman Thompson and founder and CEO Daniel Hulme Daniel will also become WPP’s first chief A1 officer, a new addition to the ad holding company’s C-suite.

WPP CEO Mark Read says: “Advances in technology are revolutionising how people live, work and shop, how brands go to market, and how products and services are delivered. Clients are looking for end-to-end solutions that harness these technologies to grow their business. I’m delighted to welcome Daniel and the Satalia team to WPP as we continue to strengthen our offer to global brands.”