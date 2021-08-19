Wonderhood finds a way to make used car sales look fun for Motorway.co.uk

0 Shares Share

Motorway.co.uk is one of the many used car sales sites that has launched in the last couple of years, but this ad by Wonderhood Studios should make it stand out from the pack.

The brand’s chief marketing officer is Lloyd Page, who joined in February from MoneySuperMarket, where he worked up the Money Calm Bull with Engine. He’s also worked at Virgin, John Lewis and Vodafone.

He appointed Wonderhood to the business in April, and this is the brand’s first real campaign since it was founded in 2017. There are TV, OOH, radio and digital highlighting the range of benefits consumers can get by selling their car “The Motorway Way.”

MAA creative scale: 8