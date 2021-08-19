Don't Miss

Wonderhood finds a way to make used car sales look fun for Motorway.co.uk

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 4 mins ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Motorway.co.uk is one of the many used car sales sites that has launched in the last couple of years, but this ad by Wonderhood Studios should make it stand out from the pack.

The brand’s chief marketing officer is Lloyd Page, who joined in February from MoneySuperMarket, where he worked up the Money Calm Bull with Engine. He’s also worked at Virgin, John Lewis and Vodafone.

He appointed Wonderhood to the business in April, and this is the brand’s first real campaign since it was founded in 2017. There are TV, OOH, radio and digital highlighting the range of benefits consumers can get by selling their car “The Motorway Way.”

MAA creative scale: 8

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.