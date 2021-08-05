Don't Miss

Who Wot Why wins NYC fast grocery delivery service JOKR

Posted by: Staff in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 4 mins ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

London agency Who Wot Why has won a US brief, fast delivery grocery service JOKR in New York. WWW won the business in a three-way pitch.

JOKR delivers a range of grocery products from local warehouses within 15 minutes of an order being placed via smartphone app. Founded by ecommerce pioneer Ralf Wenzel – also behind Foodpanda – JOKR launched in April and is now live in seven countries, nine cities, with 100 delivery hubs.

JOKR co-founder Tyler Trerotola says: “This new campaign neatly sums up exactly what we’re all about. JOKR’s proposition – super-fast, always-there delivery of the groceries people want and need – is all about giving shoppers the freedom to be spontaneous. Something people want more than ever after the past 18 months.”

You May Also Like

About Staff

Avatar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.