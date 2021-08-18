VCCP wins White Claw hard seltzer

0 Shares Share

London-based network VVP has won White Claw hard seltzer’s global account as the brand expands outside the US into 12 markets. Accenture’s Rothco previously worked on the brand.

White Claw global brand director Gisela Rule says: “We want to thank Rothco, which has been a critical contributor to White Claw’s success both in the US and across our ambitious global roll-out. We’re excited for the evolution of the brand alongside new partners VCCP, whose strong, exciting thinking, insights and creative work reflected the future direction of the White Claw brand.”

Wikipedia says of these confections: Hard seltzer, spiked seltzer or hard sparkling alcohol water is a type of highball drink containing carbonated water, alcohol, and often fruit flavorings. In the US the alcohol is usually made by fermenting cane sugar; sometimes malted barley is used. Hard seltzer products outside of the US have been found to use either neutral spirit or fermentation of fruit. The alcohol by volume is around 5% and the calorie-content is relatively low.

If any of them succeed in becoming global brands I’m tempted to say I’ll eat the MAA corporate hat (yet to be purchased) but that might be a hostage to you-know-what. Still, another one in the bag for new biz machine VCCP.