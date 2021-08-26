VCCP continues new business run with Cinch

0 Shares Share

London agency VCCP has bagged yet another new account: Cinch, an online used car retailer owned by Webuyanycar. Cinch delivers cars to your door, 50,000 or so so far.

The British car market has been turned on its head as used cars are the game now as, post-Brexit, we can’t get the supplies to make new ones. There’s also a plethora of businesses trying to make buying cars easier, yesterday we had Motorway’s ad debut with Wonderhood Studios.

Cinch chief customer officer Robert Bridge says: “Roly and the team demonstrated an unequalled understanding of our business and ambitions. And it was clear to us they have the team in place to take us from strength to strength as we continue to grow at pace.”

VCCP MD Roly Darby says: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with a brand as forward-facing and exciting as Cinch to help shape the future of car retailing.”

VCCP seems to have taken over from adam&eveDDB as the pitch wizards, winning global business from White Claw seltzer and Pret A Manger in the past few weeks.