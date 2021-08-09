Uncommon launches a customer experience practice, led by ex-Lida CEO Jonathan Goodman

0 Shares Share

Uncommon Creative Studio has shown that it’s more like a regular agency than it would have us believe, and is launching a customer experience division. Called the Practice, it is headed up by Jonathan Goodman, who joined Uncommon as a director last October and was previously a CEO of Lida, where he worked, both in London and New York, for 10 years.

The Practice will “amplify the Studio’s ability to deliver across the entire customer journey” and also hopes to develop a client base that is CX led.

Goodman (in the white shirt at the bottom of the stairs) is joined by David Yates (white shirt and dark waistcoat) and Margaux Sloan (in the black dress), who have previously worked together, and with Goodman, at agencies including Wunderman, Kitcatt Nohr and Lida.

The Practice is already working with Uncommon brands and recently partnered with the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, inviting people to share their photos of London for 1.5 seconds of fame on the big screen in Piccadilly Circus. The new division is also working with a fashion tech start up “with the ambition to disrupt the fashion e-commerce experience.”

Natalie Graeme, co-founder of Uncommon, said: “Experience is the truth of a brand. We’ve always known that. This is a natural next step for Uncommon, as every interaction is a chance to matter.”

Goodman said: “Founding our experience practice is a once in a lifetime opportunity, at a once in a lifetime Studio. The over industrialisation of CX has turned it into an efficiency production line for too many brands — delivering formulaic, frictionless, forgettable experiences. We’re looking forward to going beyond bland best practice and creating Uncommon moments of impact for our clients.”