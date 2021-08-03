Many thanks to all the supporters of free MAA journalism

Many thanks to the many readers who have supported MAA over the past two years via your contributions.

We’ve been overwhelmed by the support, from one-off to regular donations, and it’s been a real boon in the seeming never-ending pandemic. Better times, we hope, are among us but this revenue will continue to play an important part in our mission to bring readers the best news, comment and information on the global ad scene and related areas – free.

It’s easy to contribute anything you like (top right hand of the home page and the tab on the daily newsletter.)

Thanks again and enjoy reading.