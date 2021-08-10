Don't Miss

Stormzy and Grey London take Very back to school in style

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 13 mins ago 0

The back seat of the bus is where the cool kids sit, and the star of this ad, kitted out by Very, is determined to claim that space at the start of a new school year. Stormzy’s ‘Big For Your Boots’ accompanies his triumphant march to the back, and there’s a humorous twist at the end that makes the ad, by Grey London, pretty lovable.

As well as appearing in the usual media, Very will stage a pop up event on London’s south bank on August 17th to give away free school kit to kids in need, plus some fashion tips from celebrity stylist Lou Teasdale.

The day will include a basketball challenge hosted by former Love Islander and Team GB basketball star Ovie Soko, plus Great British Sewing Bee winner Juliet Uzor will be there to show kids and parents how to upcycle preloved uniforms. And as part of Very’s partnership with Global, Heart DJ Dev Griffin and Capital XTRA’s Yinka Bokinni will be keeping the kids entertained with DJ sets.

Carly O’Brien, chief marketing officer at Very, said: “As a brand, we’re focussing on empowering kids to feel great about themselves. Back to school this year is a big moment for kids and parents alike, which is why we wanted a campaign that resonated with both audiences. And we feel the insight of ‘earning your place on the throne’ does just that, in a fun and relatable way.”

Not dissimilar to Impero’s “Arrive like you mean it” back to school spot for Asda, but with an added spark of humour.

MAA creative scale: 7

