South Western Railway moves creative to St Luke’s

South Western Railway (SWR) has confirmed the appointment of St Luke’s as its lead creative agency. The business moves from Engine after a three-way pitch with the AAR.

SWR head of marketing Paul Bright says: “We were looking for an agency partner who understood our brand and could bring it to life amongst our customers and the communities we serve. St Luke’s strategic thinking and creativity really stood out to us, and we look forward to working with them going forward.

“We would also like to pay tribute to the team at Engine for helping us to deliver some fantastic campaigns over the past four years. We wish them the very best for the future.”

ST Luke’s CEO Neil Henderson says: “People’s attitudes to travel have been altered dramatically by Covid so this is a critical time for SWR as they upgrade their fleet and prepare for post-Covid living and working. We are thrilled to be chosen as a partner by SWR as they face a truly unique challenge.”