Don't Miss

Samsung breaks with boring ad past with W+K Amsterdam extravaganza

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 6 mins ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

A while back we accused Samsung of producing boring, cliche-ridden advertising, specifically its Olympics effort. It would be nice to think they were listening but, more likely, someone had the same insight when they commissioned this extravaganza from Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam.

“I’m open to that” does indeed describe the many possibilities phones offer these days (and which consumers are, arguably, becoming sated by.)

Does it, finally, give Apple a run for its money?

Well maybe. “Pleasingly bonkers” is a term of approbation we don’t get the chance to use often enough but this just about qualifies. Not sure it nails it completely but definitely an ‘A’ for effort.

MAA creative scale: 7.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.