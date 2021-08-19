Samsung breaks with boring ad past with W+K Amsterdam extravaganza

0 Shares Share

A while back we accused Samsung of producing boring, cliche-ridden advertising, specifically its Olympics effort. It would be nice to think they were listening but, more likely, someone had the same insight when they commissioned this extravaganza from Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam.

“I’m open to that” does indeed describe the many possibilities phones offer these days (and which consumers are, arguably, becoming sated by.)

Does it, finally, give Apple a run for its money?

Well maybe. “Pleasingly bonkers” is a term of approbation we don’t get the chance to use often enough but this just about qualifies. Not sure it nails it completely but definitely an ‘A’ for effort.

MAA creative scale: 7.