Romance produces tall tale for Intermarché’s back to school

It’s back to school time (at least we hope it is, Covid permitting) and French supermarket group Intermarché, famous for its wonky vegetables, is celebrating with a touching tale from agency Romance about a French professeur leaving his idyllic mountain top village for a new job in the wilds of Paris – but does he?

There are shorter versions of course and maybe this does go on a bit.

But Romance and Intermarché definitely get marks for trying somewhat harder than most supermarkets, the British ones anyway.

Wonder what Havas will do for new client Asda? A hymn to petrol stations?

MAA creative scale: 7.