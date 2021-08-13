Publicis wins $600m Walmart US media planning and buying

0 Shares Share

Publicis Groupe has beaten WPP, Omnicom and Dentsu in one of the biggest pitches of 2021 to win the $600m Walmart US media planning and buying account.

The appointment sees the account move back to Publicis from WPP, and brings together the media with the creative business, which Publicis Groupe has handled since 2016.

Walmart’s focus is on building an integrated omnichannel model that will “define the next generation of retail.”

William White, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Walmart, said: “We are thrilled to bring Publicis Groupe on board as our media agency. We are impressed with their people, their marketing thought leadership and their expertise in full-funnel planning, execution and measurement capabilities. We know they are going to help drive our business forward by reaching and engaging our customers in compelling and innovative ways.”

The transition from WPP will begin immediately, with Publicis Groupe working on media strategy, planning, buying and partnerships. Deutsch LA and FCB also work on the Walmart business.

Arthur Sadoun, chief executive and chairman at Publicis Groupe, said: “We are excited and honored to be part of the Walmart family. We look forward to bringing the Walmart story to life through excellence, innovation and industry-first initiatives.”

Consulting firm MediaLink oversaw the RFP process. Publicis Groupe’s appointment comes after Walmart U.S. Q1 comp sales grew 6% and 16% on a two-year stack.