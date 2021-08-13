Don't Miss

Publicis wins $600m Walmart US media planning and buying

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Media, News 20 mins ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Publicis Groupe has beaten WPP, Omnicom and Dentsu in one of the biggest pitches of 2021 to win the $600m Walmart US media planning and buying account.

The appointment sees the account move back to Publicis from WPP, and brings together the media with the creative business, which Publicis Groupe has handled since 2016.

Walmart’s focus is on building an integrated omnichannel model that will “define the next generation of retail.”

William White, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Walmart, said: “We are thrilled to bring Publicis Groupe on board as our media agency. We are impressed with their people, their marketing thought leadership and their expertise in full-funnel planning, execution and measurement capabilities. We know they are going to help drive our business forward by reaching and engaging our customers in compelling and innovative ways.”

The transition from WPP will begin immediately, with Publicis Groupe working on media strategy, planning, buying and partnerships. Deutsch LA and FCB also work on the Walmart business.

Arthur Sadoun, chief executive and chairman at Publicis Groupe, said: “We are excited and honored to be part of the Walmart family. We look forward to bringing the Walmart story to life through excellence, innovation and industry-first initiatives.”

Consulting firm MediaLink oversaw the RFP process. Publicis Groupe’s appointment comes after Walmart U.S. Q1 comp sales grew 6% and 16% on a two-year stack.

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.