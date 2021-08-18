Publicis New York debates the finer points of hip hop for Jif

0 Shares Share

This one seems to be causing a bit of a stir in the US, a satirical take on hip hop (I think) from Publicis NYC for peanut butter brand Jif (no, not the cleaner, that was years ago.) With rapper Ludacris (quite where rap ends and hip hop begins we’ll leave to you.) Actually the whole commercial’s about that via Ludacris’ “new rap flow.”

Some spectacular production as it gets going too.

Publicis CCO Erica Roberts says:“The team stumbled on chatter around hip hop’s newer flows,” Roberts said. “Some folks were saying it sounds like the artists are rapping with a mouthful of peanut butter. That was a sort of ‘aha’ moment. If you live in the rap world, you know there are stylistic differences.

“There is a big conversation about the merits of the newer genre. We thought, ‘Hey, how can we bridge these two worlds, and open people’s minds to how awesome this style flow is?’”

Publicis agencies seem to be hitting their stride in various parts of the world – must be that ‘Power of One’ working its magic – and Ludacris and the gang deliver here.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.