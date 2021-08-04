Don't Miss

Publicis Groupe is TikTok’s first ‘commerce agency partner’ as Christmas looms

As brands battle to unleash the mysterious power of TikTok, Publicis Groupe has done a global deal with the social media platform to become its first “commerce agency partner,” which should give it a head start on monetising TikTok through driving actual sales.

Christmas is already on the minds of most brands, which is why Publicis clients will be invited to participate in TikTok’s first “community commerce sprint,” an incubator program that will prepare brands to get ready for the festive season.

The #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt hashtag, which has already generated more than 3.8 billion views, is testament to the power of the platform to drive people to purchase.

Helen Lin, chief digital officer, Publicis Groupe, said: “TikTok charged into the world of entertainment virtually overnight, but its role in evolving consumer shopping patterns, and creating instant groundswell, is what’s caught our attention.”

Khartoon Weiss, TikTok head of global agency and accounts, said: “As we’ve seen time and time again, the TikTok community has an incomparable ability to make products go viral – and sell out – almost instantaneously. By partnering with a global force in commerce and media like Publicis Groupe, we’re co-creating resources for brands that will help them better understand and take advantage of the incredible momentum around commerce that’s been building on TikTok.”

