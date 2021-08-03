Don't Miss

Prime changes everything, especially Rapunzel’s attitude, in new Amazon spot from Joint London

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 28 mins ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Amazon continues its run of great ads with this new spot by Joint London, which gives us a new take on the Rapunzel tale. Far from a ‘woke’ rerun, it’s a funny, fresh and modern ‘up yours’ to the Brothers Grimm — and makes a very relevant point about Amazon Prime along the way.

There’s another good one in the series (this one by Hungry Man) where Cleopatra gives up her diva attitude and goes all Mad Max in the desert. Great to see some class 30 second ads — there’s a lot you can do in that time.

Joint London have continued quietly to do interesting work since they started out as a breakaway from Y&R London in 2012, led by creative chief Damon Collins. The agency is currently running a daily social TV show from Tokyo with DFS called OMGB which is better than it sounds — there are comedy hosts and lively interviews with Team GB medal winners.

MAA creative scale: 8.5

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.