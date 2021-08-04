Pernod Ricard shifts UK media to Manning Gottlieb OMD

0 Shares Share

Pernod Ricard has moved its UK media account to Manning Gottlieb OMD following a review handled by Abintus Consulting. The business moves from Havas Media.

Pernod Ricard UK marketing director Leanne Banks says: “Growth is a key priority and we want to further strengthen our position in the UK market by tapping into social occasions and championing a world of conviviality. Manning Gottlieb OMD impressed us with their understanding of our ambition, application of innovative tools to support our data agenda, and opportunity to differentiate ourselves amongst our brand’s audiences through the use of consumer insights.

“We’re looking forward to working with the team to drive forward our purpose and create campaigns with real impact, and would like to thank Havas Media for their valued collaboration over the last six years.”

Pernod Ricard brands include Absolut Vodka, Jameson, Plymouth Gin, Beefeater, The Glenlivet, Havana Club, Campo Viejo and Brancott Estate.