Ocean brings 3D digital posters to the UK

Are 3D posters the future for Out of Home advertising?

Well they might be for some brands, armed with a substantial budget, as Ocean Outdoor’s new DeepScreen technology allows advertisers to get right in consumers’ faces, from some angles anyway. Here are a few examples on Ocean/Landsec’s flagship Piccadilly Lights site (they’re also available on some of Ocean’s other UK digital sites.)

Not entirely sure about Vodafone’s British Lions doing the hokey cokey but the large feline has undeniable impact.

Digital OOH has struggled at times to get creatives onside – maybe this will do the trick?