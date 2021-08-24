Now Wonderhood Studios debuts Motorway

0 Shares Share

Every week seems to bring a new ad from Wonderhood Studios, the agency founded by former Channel 4 boss and St Luke’s founder David Abraham. The agency seemed to get off to a slow start, hardly helped by the pandemic, but it’s been making up for it since.

Here’s another for UK firm Motorway, yet another entrant to “make cars easier to buy” market. Hardly surprising when one such, Cazoo, is setting sail for a mind-numbing $8bn IPO.

Gets the point over and, as ever with Wonderhood, tries something different.

MAA creative scale: 5.