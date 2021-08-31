Now KP gives Butterkist to St Luke’s

0 Shares Share

St Luke’s is hoovering up new business as rapidly as anyone this year and KP Snacks has given its Butterkist account to the agency in a pitch against two other roster agencies Iris and Engine. St Luke’s already handles Tyrrell’s, Popchips and KP Nuts brands.

St Luke’s remit for Butterkist includes a new brand creative platform and creation of all ATL communications.

KP’s Kevin McNair says: “St Luke’s has applied their characteristic passion and thinking to Butterkist, and we’re looking forward to working with them to capitalise on the momentum behind the brand, and take it to the next level.”