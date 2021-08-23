Now Avanti West Coast joins Adam&eveDDB’s anthropomorphic assembly

0 Shares Share

Adam&eveDDB is collecting quite a menagerie: its ‘Love that feeling’ dog for the AA has become a viral wonder, there are all those nags for Lloyds Bank and now we have a skateboarding turtle for rail operator Avanti West Coast. Plus a horse, some sheep (and some bemused humans.)

‘Feel Good Travel’ is the message. Directed by Tom Kuntz of MJZ.

Wonder how long they had waiting for some sunshine in this dismal English summer?

Another winner in what’s turning out to be vintage year for A&E.

MAA creative scale: 8.