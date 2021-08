0 Shares Share

The government has been persuading 18 year olds to get vaccinated by talking about night clubs and living their best lives, but the ads targeting 16 and 17 year olds are altogether more gloomy, focusing on the debilitating effects of long covid.

It’s more than three minutes, and it looks like it’s aimed at parents as much as the kids. The stories of debilitating illness are pretty sobering to hear, as this age group heads back to school in a couple of weeks.