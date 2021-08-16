MullenLowe reapointed to UK government anti-Covid drive

0 Shares Share

MullenLowe has been reappointed to the UK government’s Covid-19 advertising drive, to no-one’s great surprise as the agency acquitted itself well through the pandemic. The agency, which has earned an estimated £20m to date (media expenditure runs into hundreds of millions) pitched with partner agencies partner agencies Freuds, 23 Red and MMC against M&C Saatchi and its allies. Engine handled a substantial amount of work when MullenLowe’s initial contract expired.

Quite what form the next stage of the campaign will take is anyone’s guess, with restrictions being lifted and the virus seemingly seemingly in retreat as vaccinations take effect. Most of the UK’s population has now had two jabs.

But governments and others in authority rarely tire of telling us what to do. MullenLowe will have to treat carefully to ensure it isn’t accused of being a government propaganda engine.