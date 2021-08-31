Don't Miss

MullenLowe London team moves to 180 Amsterdam as ECDs

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 26 mins ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Katrina Encanto and EJ Galang, who were global creative directors on Nutella, Dulux, Sloggi and several Unilever brands at MullenLowe London, have moved to 72andSunny Amsterdam as executive creative directors.

They will work alongside newly promoted John Messum, who moved to the agency in January, and back in the 90s was head of art at Saatchi & Saatchi and at Howell Henry Chaldecott Lury.

Katrina and EJ Katrina and EJ, who have worked together for a decade in the UK, Thailand, Italy and their native Philippines, said: “We love getting stuck in the work but we’re equally passionate about mentoring and fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace. We are thrilled to join 180, work with everyone, and have a significant contribution to the world as it could be.”

180 has also hired another duo, Marlon von Franquemont and Reinier Demeijer-Gorissen, to be creative directors. They have spent most of their career working in Berlin for agencies including Jung von Matt, DDB and Innocean on international brands including Mercedes-Benz, Nikon, and Hyundai.

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.