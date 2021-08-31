MullenLowe London team moves to 180 Amsterdam as ECDs

0 Shares Share

Katrina Encanto and EJ Galang, who were global creative directors on Nutella, Dulux, Sloggi and several Unilever brands at MullenLowe London, have moved to 72andSunny Amsterdam as executive creative directors.

They will work alongside newly promoted John Messum, who moved to the agency in January, and back in the 90s was head of art at Saatchi & Saatchi and at Howell Henry Chaldecott Lury.

Katrina and EJ Katrina and EJ, who have worked together for a decade in the UK, Thailand, Italy and their native Philippines, said: “We love getting stuck in the work but we’re equally passionate about mentoring and fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace. We are thrilled to join 180, work with everyone, and have a significant contribution to the world as it could be.”

180 has also hired another duo, Marlon von Franquemont and Reinier Demeijer-Gorissen, to be creative directors. They have spent most of their career working in Berlin for agencies including Jung von Matt, DDB and Innocean on international brands including Mercedes-Benz, Nikon, and Hyundai.