MSQ wins Visit Britain global digital task

0 Shares Share

MSQ has been appointed by national tourist agency VisitBritain to handle its global digital brand activity. The agency was selected following a competitive pitch.

MSQ will work under the newly-refreshed GREAT campaign guidelines to develop all digital activity, including film and integrated brand campaigns, to position Britain internationally as a visitor destination of choice for 2022 and beyond.

The account will be run out of MSQ’s new London office in Covent Garden, with support from MSQ global hubs in Asia and North America. MBAstack, MSQ’s customer acquisition and engagement agency, will lead the account.

The first work will launch early 2022, in what is set to be a landmark year of events in Britain, including the Commonwealth Games in Brimingham, The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and Festival UK.

Visit Britain’s Clare Mullin at VisitBritainmsays: “We were really impressed with MSQ’s multi-disciplinary offer and their strategic and creative thinking. Their international hub approach will allow us to reach key markets in a more efficient way, allowing us to celebrate Britain as one of the world’s very best tourist destinations. ”

MSQ executive director Kate Howe says; “We’re thrilled to be working with VisitBritain on such an important campaign. There has never been a more critical time to support Britain’s vital tourism sector as it bounces back following the impact of the pandemic.”