MSQ wins Cancer Research UK lead digital role

Cancer Research UK has appointed MSQ to handle its digital marketing creative following a pitch.

The move is part of Cancer Research UK’s new drive to engage current and potential supporters on a more consistent and personal level.

MSQ will work closely with Cancer Research UK’s lead creative agency Anomaly. Media buying across all channels stays with MediaCom.

MSQ CEO Peter Reid says: “We’re delighted to partner with Cancer Research UK, tackling such important work. By using the breadth of our digital capabilities, we can creatively and efficiently support the charity in its wider digital transformation to adopt an audience first, one organisation overview of all marketing and engagement.

“There’s a huge opportunity for Cancer Research UK to innovate and connect its use of digital channels to create more lasting impact, and it’s further validation of our distinctive digital-first model, blending cutting-edge data and technology with expert creative and strategic thinking, delivered in dynamic ways.”

Cancer Research UK’s Nicola Smedley says: “We’re delighted to be working with MSQ across our digital marketing activity and know the agency’s expertise will complement our existing relationships with Anomaly and MediaCom. Working together, MSQ will help us move forward with our digital marketing vision, be more impactful and efficient across our campaigns and build deeper relationships with our supporters.”

In June, Cancer Research UK announced the return of Race for Life events this autumn. MSQ handle the digital activity across the marketing campaign, which runs from June to September.