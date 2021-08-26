Mother’s first work for TikTok takes Ant & Dec back in time

0 Shares Share

Ant and Dec are no fools — they’ve been amassing followers on TikTok for a while, and are very smart at keeping up with the social platform’s ever-changing trends.

So this partnership, brought to life by Mother, makes sense, plus it cleverly manages to position TikTok as the pinnacle of entertainment culture.

James Rothwell, head of marketing EMEA at TikTok, said: “Ant & Dec are the indisputable kings of British entertainment, and their involvement in our latest campaign is testament to the growth of our brand, and our disruption in the entertainment space. The sense of joy running through the ad is what TikTok is all about, with an added dose of humour that is unique to their personalities.”

The duo look more at home here than they do in Engine’s Santander ads, although it’s possibly a bit slick for TikTok.

MAA creative scale: 7