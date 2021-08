0 Shares Share

Most people can recall the Sony Bravia ‘Balls’ ad, with San Francisco covered in the things. Here’s another, from 2008, which is well worth a second (or first) look.

From the London branch of Fallon which soared like a meteor (but you know what happens to meteors.) Here’s a reminder of the bold young men who did it all (you may spot our esteemed contributor Laurence Green.)

2008 was around the time the internet began to take over the ad world. Progress is wonderful..