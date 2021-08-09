MAA blast from the past: Terry Gilliam for Nike football

Football is upon us again – did it ever go away – with broadcasters and sports goods firms falling over themselves to persuade us it’s bigger and better than ever.

Their communications, however, may not be.

Back in 2002 Terry Gilliam enlisted an all-star line-up for Nike (one of the first of very many) but combined them with Eric Cantona (had to be Eric) choreographing a football cage fight.

Eric plus cage fight equals an idea, of course.

Here’s one of this season’s efforts, from the German Bundesliga and ESPN+. Their idea is…David Hasselhoff.



No, me neither.