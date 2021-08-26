MAA blast from the past: adam&eve’s scary debut

0 Shares Share

Mobile retailer Phones4U was the first big account to come adam&eve’s way back in 2011 (John Lewis was on the phone next) and the agency’s debut campaign was the most complained about of the year – although the regulator let it off the hook, with some airtime restrictions.

Phones4U is no more although founder John Caldwell lives in one of the biggest houses in Mayfair. Adam&eve still is, of course, now part of Omnicom’s DDB. A&E founders James Murphy and David Golding are rolling the dice again at New Commercial Arts (they’re winning) although nothing as scary has emerged yet.

A challenge for the future perhaps.