0 Shares Share

London-based network VCCP has struck an engagingly downbeat tone for Mondelez (owner of Cadbury) and this latest effort for Twirl – aimed at Australia and New Zealand and then globally – continues to mine what’s turning out to be a surprisingly rich seam.

Twirl, it seems, can foretell your future – although you might wish it hadn’t.

A proper campaign, built on 30-second ads with an idea. Can still be done, then.