Don't Miss

MAA Ad of the Week: Vayner’s couch potatoes for Pepsi

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 7 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Unusual to feature a first time ad viewing in this spot but Vayner Media’s hymn to couch potatoes featuring ‘Billions’ actor David Costabile is more than noteworthy: an unhinged football freak telling his (somewhat overweight) family not to go back out into a world tiptoeing out of pandemic restrictions if it means missing the opportunity to to watch hours of NFL on the box. Scoffing Pepsi and fast food.

Broadcasters’ sports ads fall over themselves to depict the obsession as wholesome, a way of “sharing” experiences, which is what we’re all supposed to do these days.

In comparison, this is hearteningly (or maybe heartlessly) real.

MAA creative scale: 8.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.