MAA Ad of the Week: Vayner’s couch potatoes for Pepsi

0 Shares Share

Unusual to feature a first time ad viewing in this spot but Vayner Media’s hymn to couch potatoes featuring ‘Billions’ actor David Costabile is more than noteworthy: an unhinged football freak telling his (somewhat overweight) family not to go back out into a world tiptoeing out of pandemic restrictions if it means missing the opportunity to to watch hours of NFL on the box. Scoffing Pepsi and fast food.

Broadcasters’ sports ads fall over themselves to depict the obsession as wholesome, a way of “sharing” experiences, which is what we’re all supposed to do these days.

In comparison, this is hearteningly (or maybe heartlessly) real.

MAA creative scale: 8.