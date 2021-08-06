Don't Miss

MAA Ad of the Week: Joint for Amazon

Posted by: Stephen Foster

There’s already a pattern emerging in our Ad of the Week: big, rich advertisers making big long commercials: Facebook via Droga5 and Discord (it seems well funded anyway) with AKQA.

The first, of course, was 4Creative for the channel’s Paralympics coverage. This has become a UK ad event, rather like adam&eveDDB for John Lewis although every four years rather than annually.

Here’s another biggie advertiser, Amazon, but with a campaign of more modest dimensions – 30 well-spent seconds by Joint.

Joint is rather under the radar although it’s clearly highly proficient. One thing the FANGS (substitute Amazon for Apple which sticks to in-house and TBWA) are good at is choosing from an interesting selection of creative agencies. Wonder how long it will be before New Commercial Arts bags a project or two from them?

