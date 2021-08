0 Shares Share

Has to be this one: yes, it’s a great brief with loads of guaranteed global airtime for a cause that everyone surely supports.

But moving away from the predicted “more brave heroes” schtick is a brave move from the agency and reminds us that disability isn’t just something we should think about every four years. “Wonderfully ordinary” is a stroke of genius.

Inclusion, obviously, only works if it doesn’t exclude anyone.

A well-deserved gold.