Don't Miss

Louis Vuitton celebrates 200th birthday with video game and non-fungible tokens

Posted by: Emma Hall in Ad Tech, Creative, News 15 mins ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

It’s French fashion icon Louis Vuitton’s 200th birthday and the celebrations commence with Louis: The Game, which follows Vivienne, a character who travels through a virtual world unlocking stories about the house’s beginnings while collecting non-fungible tokens — presumably to be exchanged for LV goodies at some point.

The original Louis Vuitton made a two-year journey on foot to Paris from his home town of Anchay in eastern France, and became a sought after luggage maker before branching out into NFTs a couple of centuries later.

There are also some unique artworks by 200 “visionaries” using a good old-fashioned Louis Vuitton trunk as a blank canvas. The resulting creations will appear in store windows around the world.

And there’s a novel which tells a fictionalised story about the life of Louis, written by French writer Caroline Bongrand (who also wrote a history of Dior and the screenplay for a new film about another French icon, the Eiffel Tower), which will be available in both French and English from October.

Presumably there are some good old-fashioned fashion parties too, for the double-vaxxed at least.

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.