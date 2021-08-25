Jungle Creations sells majority stake to PE firm Livingbridge

0 Shares Share

Social media publisher Jungle Creations has sold a majority stake to private equity firm, Livingbridge for an undisclosed sum, following record revenue and profits. Jungle’s brands include Twisted, VT, Four Nine, Craft Factory, Level Fitness, Lovimals and Blue Crate.

In 2020 the company generated revenues of £19.3M and EBITDA of £2.5M and is forecasting £30M and £5.5M this.

Jungle was founded in 2014 by Jamie Bolding and is led by Co-CEOs Melissa Chapman and Nat Poulter. The company’s content is mainly distributed through social media platforms including Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, whilst its branded content arm ‘Jungle Studios’ produces campaigns for clients including Bailey’s, GSK, Mondelez and Waze. It began with just one Facebook page.

Founder Bolding says: “It’s been a whirlwind seven years that has seen such incredible growth for Jungle. I’m so proud of everything the team has been able to achieve but this marks only the start of an even more exciting journey for the business. I can’t wait to see the continued phenomenal work and growth that has and will always be down to people within the business”.

Livingbridge’s Vernan Richards says: “Jungle has demonstrated a consistent ability to create content that resonates with a large audience globally across multiple social platforms and verticals. In the current landscape, access to these audiences has become a valuable commodity for brands as they seek to target Gen Z and Millennial audiences.

“Jungle is ideally positioned to take advantage of positive market tailwinds, and we look forward to working with Nat Poulter and Melissa Chapman to cement its role as a scalable and market leading business.”