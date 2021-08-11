Don't Miss

Is Coke wise to invite a meteorite into its orbit?

Posted by: Stephen Foster

Is Coca-Cola getting a bit desperate in its old age?

Here are two new ads from McCann for (new) Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, always a contentious brand in Coke’s sugary portfolio. The assumption seems to be that some people will doubt it is zero sugar so these (quite funny) little ads invite us to try it.

First a dinosaur faced with that meteorite.

Then a ventriloquist with a disobedient dummy.

Somehow or other it’s not the old confident Coke of yore. There seems to be an epidemic of navel-gazing in Atlanta.

MAA creative scale: 5.

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

