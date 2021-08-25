Don't Miss

Google launches ‘LGBTQ-friendly’ safe spaces for stores

Google is doing its bit for LGBTQ+ people with a new attribute on business profiles allowing shops and others to mark themselves as ‘LGBTQ-friendly’ safe spaces. House of Greenland has produced the introductory film, featuring Orphan Tailoring in London’s East End.

At Orphan they won’t try to sell wedding dresses to gay female couples.

Google product manager Charles-antoine de Leiris says: “According to Stonewall, giving businesses the opportunity to mark themselves as a safe space for the LGBTQ community is a key tool to help combat discrimination.

“Through the LGBTQ-friendly attribute, all businesses can mark themselves as a safe space, and a welcoming environment for customers regardless of their sexual identity. House of Greenland has done a great job conveying the joy customers feel and express when this all comes together.”

Deftly handled by all.

