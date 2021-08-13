Global ad boom sparks MediaSense expansion deal

0 Shares Share

The exponential explosion of media, driven by digital, creates opportunities for others too and global media advisor MediaSense (based in London) has benefited – selling what it says is a significant stake to private equity’s Apiary Capital.

The deal is thought to value MediaSense at up to £30m. MediaSense’s Analytics practice manages over $15 billion of media expenditure for clients and is involved in nearly half of the current round of big global media pitches.

CEO and co-founder with Andy Pearch, Graham Brown says: “Thanks to our great team and loyal clients, we are very proud of what we have achieved over the last 12 years, but we remain ambitious and hungry for further expansion and growth: to achieve our goals, we wanted to find a like-minded partner for the next phase of our development. I am delighted to say that in Apiary we have found a company who is as excited about our future as we are.”

Apiary Capital managing partner Mark Salter says: “Over the last few years, we have been keenly following the marketing communications advisor sector and specifically MediaSense’s development. So, when the opportunity arose to invest in the preeminent company in this category, we jumped at it. MediaSense is a great company, well managed, with exceptional talent, large global brands as clients and lots of potential for growth. We are incredibly excited to be invested and involved with this very successful business.”

MediaSense was advised by JEGI Clarity, Osborne Clarke and BDO.