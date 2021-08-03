Don't Miss

Dog’s Trust: Creature brings together Jonathan Pryce, yellow underpants and a furry friend for new ad campaign

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 1 hour ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Oscar nominee Jonathan Pryce follows up his role working alongside Anthony Hopkins in “The Two Popes” by co-starring with a canine and a pair of yellow underpants in Creature London’s new campaign for Dog’s Trust.

It might be a bit of a comedown, but in talking to a nation of dog lovers through a cute ad, Pryce will no doubt find an adoring audience once again.

Creature won the business after a pitch in March this year. Nick Daniel, marketing director at Dogs Trust said, “As a nation of dog lovers, we know the adorable little quirks that make our dogs unique. We wanted to bring this to life while tackling the difficult topic of thinking about what will happen to your dog after you’re gone. We really hope it will encourage dog owners to think about signing up to a free Canine Care Card.”

It’s decades since the charity’s “A dog is for life, not just for Christmas” campaign. This one might not live quite as long but it’s more memorable than the average ad.

MAA creative scale: 6.5

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.