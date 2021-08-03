Dog’s Trust: Creature brings together Jonathan Pryce, yellow underpants and a furry friend for new ad campaign

0 Shares Share

Oscar nominee Jonathan Pryce follows up his role working alongside Anthony Hopkins in “The Two Popes” by co-starring with a canine and a pair of yellow underpants in Creature London’s new campaign for Dog’s Trust.

It might be a bit of a comedown, but in talking to a nation of dog lovers through a cute ad, Pryce will no doubt find an adoring audience once again.

Creature won the business after a pitch in March this year. Nick Daniel, marketing director at Dogs Trust said, “As a nation of dog lovers, we know the adorable little quirks that make our dogs unique. We wanted to bring this to life while tackling the difficult topic of thinking about what will happen to your dog after you’re gone. We really hope it will encourage dog owners to think about signing up to a free Canine Care Card.”

It’s decades since the charity’s “A dog is for life, not just for Christmas” campaign. This one might not live quite as long but it’s more memorable than the average ad.

MAA creative scale: 6.5