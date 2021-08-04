Don't Miss

Director Spike Lee turns crypto-currency advocate

Posted by: Stephen Foster

Here’s a real, somewhat contentious oddity – from director Spike Lee no less.

Spike has turned presenter and advocate too for bitcoin firm Coin Cloud, which, he says, is replacing old white money (dollar bills) with new more inclusive money. For the US unbanked and for anyone who isn’t old and white it seems.

Whether or not such folk should be dabbling in digital crypto-currencies is debatable. Shot in NYC, where there seems to be a shortage of Coin Cloud ATMs.

Financial jiggery-wokery you might call it.

Maybe stick to the day job Spike?

MAA Solvency Scale: 2.

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

