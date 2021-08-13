Cristiano Ronaldo and Wonderhood Studios hit the back of the net in LiveScore’s first ever TV ad

0 Shares Share

When a football goes in the back of the net, a lot can happen. Especially in this new ad for LiveScore, which shows all sorts of consequences to a header by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Aidan McClure, chief creative officer at Wonderhood Studios, said: “‘More Than A Score’ is rooted in the understanding that, to players, clubs and fans from all walks of life, a goal is so much more than just a set of digits. It recognises and celebrates the true agony and ecstasy you feel as a fan and how one goal can change everything.”

The Portuguese footballer, who has a claim to being the world’s greatest, upped his credentials as a brand spokesperson during the Euros when he pushed aside the sponsor’s bottle of Coca-Cola and demanded “agua” instead – demonstrating that he is a man of principle.

LiveScore, which keeps fans in more than 200 territories up to date on sports results, isn’t quite a betting platform, but it is part of a group that includes LiveScore Bet and Virgin Bet, so might not be considered that much more ethical a partner than Coca-Cola.

Still, who can blame Ronaldo for being more concerned about his health than his bank balance?

MAA creative scale: 8