Cristiano Ronaldo and Wonderhood Studios hit the back of the net in LiveScore’s first ever TV ad

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 21 mins ago 0

When a football goes in the back of the net, a lot can happen. Especially in this new ad for LiveScore, which shows all sorts of consequences to a header by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Aidan McClure, chief creative officer at Wonderhood Studios, said: “‘More Than A Score’ is rooted in the understanding that, to players, clubs and fans from all walks of life, a goal is so much more than just a set of digits. It recognises and celebrates the true agony and ecstasy you feel as a fan and how one goal can change everything.”

The Portuguese footballer, who has a claim to being the world’s greatest, upped his credentials as a brand spokesperson during the Euros when he pushed aside the sponsor’s bottle of Coca-Cola and demanded “agua” instead – demonstrating that he is a man of principle.

LiveScore, which keeps fans in more than 200 territories up to date on sports results, isn’t quite a betting platform, but it is part of a group that includes LiveScore Bet and Virgin Bet, so might not be considered that much more ethical a partner than Coca-Cola.

Still, who can blame Ronaldo for being more concerned about his health than his bank balance?

MAA creative scale: 8

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

