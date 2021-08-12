BMB wins staff-focussed Nike brief

0 Shares Share

Here’s a coup for London agency BMB and its owner Cheil, a brief from Nike to promote its stores. ‘Ask our Athletes’ features Nike store staff who are also sports folk in their own right. BMB was appointed after a pitch.

Nike’s Ben Hutchings says: “This is the first time we have turned the lens inwards. Our Store Athletes are integral to the business but they are also amazing humans, with incredible talents and passion. We wanted to work with BMB to draw out that humanity and show that coming to a Nike store means more than just getting served a shoe in the right size, you get personal experience, passion and genuine love of sport too.”

BMB CCO Matt Lever says: “Nike stores aren’t staffed by your average retail worker, they’re staffed by athletes – people who love sport and love the brand, and have extensive knowledge of both. We wanted to showcase how their passion influences and informs the experience for every customer.”

People often appear in Nike ads of course but they tend to be sporting superstars – so hardly real people at all.

Good initiative from Nike.

MAA creative scale: 7.