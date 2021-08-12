Don't Miss

Are we really ready to ‘electrify’ our driveways as British Gas suggests in new campaign for Hive?

Electric cars are the darling of marketers, and no doubt they represent the future for drivers, but they are still way too expensive for most people to afford. When Cop26 president Alok Sharma and the PM’s climate spokesperson Allegra Stratton both still drive diesel cars, how can the rest of us be expected to go green?

That isn’t stopping British Gas from flogging Hive, a “vehicle charging solution” for the very small subset of people who have both a driveway and an electric car.

The disco-themed creative is a nice idea, so credit to Nucleus, the agency that The&Partnership, MediaCom, WundermanThompson and BCW built for Centrica. The campaign will give the brand a bit of kudos as climate change moves up the news agenda, but is “Hive” really addressing an issue that many of us are grappling with right now?

MAA creative scale: 5

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

