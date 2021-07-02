Don't Miss

Will Fortnite players buy into Carrefour’s ‘Healthy Map’?

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News

Publicis Conseil and Carrefour have launched a “Healthy Map” on Fortnite, where players can heal themselves and gain more energy by grabbing plenty of fruit, vegetables and fish.

Carrefour sells a lot of games, apparently, and hopes that by shoehorning its health and eco agenda into Fortnite, it will strengthen its bond with the 350 million players worldwide.

The “Healthy Map” transports us to the eco-friendly Carrefour of tomorrow: a supermarket with an electric recharging station, trucks running on biomethane, a responsible fishing zone, fields of organic fruit and fresh vegetables, and a farm respecting animal welfare.

It’s nicely executed, but it’s quite a leap from the traditional “Battle Royale” to fighting for your five portions of fruit and veg a day.

MAA creative scale: 6

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

